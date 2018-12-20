The camera comes with a 75 mm kit lens, which can be easily removed by just twisting the barrel.

For close-ups and selfies, there’s a 1-2m setting, for shots of your pals there’s 2-4m and for landscapes and faraway things, there’s a 4m-infinity setting. These are set by twisting the front of the lens - you will inevitably waste a lot of shots because you forgot to change it.

One of the camera’s big draws is that you can get creative by swapping the lenses. While the camera and kit lens comes with a £89 price tag, £199 will get you the camera plus a set of extra lenses - including telephoto, fisheye and wide angle - plus a flash. And the good news for Lomo pros is that all existing Diana F+ lenses will also fit.

You can control the size of the aperture depending on the lighting conditions - choosing between "sunny" (f/32), "partly cloudy" (f/19), "cloudy" (f/11), and "pinhole" (f/150). Naturally, if you’re based in the UK, you’ll be using the cloudy setting a lot.

You can choose between the N (Normal) shutter speed of 1/100 and B (Bulb) which keeps letting in light as long as the hold the shutter release down.

The shutter release lever has a smooth action that makes it easy to hold the camera relatively still while snapping, but this does take a little practice before your photos stop resembling a drunken, blurry nightmare.

There’s a hotshoe for attaching a flash and you’ll find a couple of handy adapters in the box, which we used to attach an old, battered Diana flash with no problems.

There’s also a nifty viewfinder that slots on to the top of the camera. Viewfinders on a lot of instant cameras can be incredibly lame but this one works well with the square film for framing shots.