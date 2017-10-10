The fact that the OneStep 2 exists at all is a minor miracle.

Polaroid was the poster-boy for instant cameras back in the ‘70s, but times were so tough in 2008 that the company stopped producing instant film altogether. Luckily, film aficionados The Impossible Project stepped in to snap up Polaroid’s old equipment - and began pumping out new film almost as quickly as arty photography fans could buy the stuff.

Lots of film and several new cameras like the Impossible I-1 later, and the fledgling company had enough cash to snap up official rights to the Polaroid brand. Now called Polaroid Originals, the OneStep 2 is the first “real” Polaroid camera we’ve seen in what feels like decades.

It’s a modern reimagining of the original, which is now a cult classic that goes for hundreds of pounds - only this one costs £99. What’s not to like?