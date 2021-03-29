The Lindy BNX-100XT aren’t the world’s first headphones to be a game of two halves where sound quality is concerned. They may, however, be the first to have an entirely split personality.

Connected wirelessly via aptX Bluetooth to an iOS music player, with noise-cancelling engaged and a big hi-res file of Lambchop’s A Chef’s Kiss playing, they’re an adept and enjoyable listen. The low frequencies aren’t the weightiest you ever heard, but they’re nicely shaped and controlled - so their lack of outright extension is compensated for by their speed and dexterity. It’s a trade-off, for sure, but hardly a catastrophe.

Beside, this relative lack of bass presence leaves the midrange uncluttered and able to do its thing. ‘Its thing’ in this instance turns out to be detailed and quite eloquent - the midrange here is packed with information and character, and as a result the vocalist communicates in spades. There’s more than enough space here for the different elements of the recording to stretch out in all directions. And the top of the frequency range is equally informative, and fights hard against the hissiness and/or splashiness that sometimes accompanies active noise-cancellation circuitry.

The noise-cancelling itself is very decent. All but the loudest, most determined external sounds are subdued and, while the Lindy occasionally give away how hard they’re working to make this happen, it doesn’t skew the sonic signature too badly.

Dynamically the BNX-100XT can give their best price-comparable rivals a run for their money, too. Quiet, tender moments in a recording are far quieter (and more tender) than the ‘charge into the final chorus’ crescendos, but the Lindy never get shouty or uncouth. Their control is obvious throughout.

However, switch off the active noise-cancelling and hardly any of the above still applies. For some reason, without the ANC circuit engaged, the BNX-100XT seem to lose all sense of low-frequency decorum. Bass gains a whole load of undeserved confidence, swamping the midrange and trampling over even broad details. And at the same time, the low end gets soft, pillowy and blurred at the edges. And what’s (in some ways) worse, switching ANC back on again makes the (previously very acceptable) sound suddenly seem weak and insubstantial. It’s a very odd state of affairs.