I’d choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE over the more expensive model for this one key reason

Looking for a new set of top earbuds? While there are plenty of options to pick from, if you want the best features, they’ll usually set you back a fair amount. But not the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE. They’re the cheapest model in Samsung’s latest earbuds line-up, and are nearly identical to the Buds 3 Pro.

But you get all that for $100 less – leaving me wondering if FE standards for financially efficient. Not only that, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE actually manage to offer the best battery life across all of Samsung’s earbuds. Combine that with swipe gestures, Gemini AI, and real-time translation, and I think we’re on to a winner.

Read more: Best cheap headphones in 2025 rated and reviewed

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE look nearly identical to the more premium version version, right down to the new Blade design. They’ve got a matte, dual-tone finish with semi-transparent touches that looks pretty decent. They’re also IP54-rated for protection against dust and sweat. But it’s what these buds can do that counts.

Even though these are Samsung’s affordable earbuds, the brand kept all the essentials. You’ll find Active Noise Cancelling, bigger speakers for better bass, and even Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call tech, which uses AI to filter your voice like it’s auditioning for a podcast. The microphones are better placed too, now pointing toward your mouth instead of vaguely hoping for the best.

Combine all that with Gemini AI features like voice commands, real-time translation (if you’ve got the Galaxy Interpreter app), and the usual voice assistant antics, and it’s hard to work out what you’re missing out on compared to the Buds 3. It’s an IP57 rating, wireless charging, and a slightly better audio codec – if you were wondering.

Samsung’s pinch-and-swipe controls on the stems are here too, and pairing is simple enough to make you forget how bad Bluetooth used to be. Auto Switch also makes an appearance, hopping between your Galaxy devices when it senses you’re changing activities. Battery life is a standout. You’re getting up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC on or 30 total with the case if you go without. They’re perfect for people who want 90% of the flagship experience for significantly less.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be available from 4 September for £129/$150. That’s $100/£90 less than the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and they’ll be available from Samsung’s website and major retailers.