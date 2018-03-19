It's absolutely overwhelming design-wise, so it’s good to break it down in what we’re actually dealing with.

The L16 has 5 x 28mm ƒ/2.0 lenses, 5 x 70mm ƒ/2.0 lenses, and 6 x 150mm ƒ/2.4 lenses. Focal lengths are all full frame equivalent, and there are sixteen 13MP sensors behind all that glass. This sort of stuff is going to leave your average Canon or Nikon shooter scratching their heads.

On top of all that there’s 5X 'optical' zoom. If lenses are candy, then the makers of Light L16 are children dosed up on blue food colouring and they’ve been let loose in M&M's World.

Actually using the camera itself is very simple. In fact, it’s best not to think about the lens frenzy, and instead focus on composition. There’s the option to shoot in manual allowing you to alter aperture, shutter speed and ISO, but it feels more as if it’s designed to be left on auto so the algorithms do all the brainy stuff.

The touchscreen is incredibly easy to use, and can be treated in exactly the same way you'd approach the screen on your phone: pinch and expand to zoom in and out, then tap to focus. There’s also the option to track your subject, which I can see being handy when video becomes available on later models, which Light have said is in the pipeline.

The amount of image data is far greater than what you phone would be capable of, but unlike your trusty phone, the L16 only shoots in RAW. To generate a jpeg, you've got to use Lumen, Light's dedicated bit of image processing software.

By only shooting in raw, the Lumen software which comes as standard with camera allows you greater control when editing photos. You even have the ability to alter the focal point on an image in post, which was genuinely quite impressive when we saw it in action.