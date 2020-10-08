There are several ways to take advantage of that extra screen, but the problem with the Wing is that while they are all quite fun, not one is a truly excellent use case.

The second screen is ultimately there as a curious experiment and try as I might, I spent most of my time wishing the phone was normal. Un-swivelled, you can watch video on the top screen and browse another app on the screen below. This works if you want to watch a show and tweet about it, or message friends while watching the footy. But the second screen is so small that it’s hard to see much, let alone bring up a full keyboard on it.

A better use is when the second screen displays controls for the app above, which only works with some apps such as YouTube or LG’s partner apps like Tubi, Rave and Ficto. Controls let you scrub to different places in a video or adjust the brightness and volume of the screens. Using the bottom section as a physical grip even without the screen’s use is good when handling a big slippy phone, too.

Few games support the second screen, but pre-installed mobile favourite Asphalt 9 lets you play with the second screen up top displaying a map. It’s not very useful. There are some nutty ways to make the phone bend to your command. The LG software keyboard supports two-handed mode, so you can flip the phone upside down and type with two thumbs on a huge landscape keyboard and view the text on the small screen above.

You can even swipe down on the second screen when there’s an app in landscape and select a trackpad mode that brings up a cursor like a laptop. It could prove a decent accessibility feature. You can also split that large display into two and use three apps at once in a T-shape but like most of the Wing’s use cases we found Android’s way of displaying these apps rather limiting. We're all for trying something new and enjoyed using the Wing’s two screens, but most of their unique functions are not game changers. It’s a steep learning curve to get dual apps running on the Wing, and you’ll have to manually set up dual app icons on the home screen for the combos you use most frequently. It’s also really annoying that apps only show up on the second screen’s home screen if you manually toggle them on in a hidden sub menu.