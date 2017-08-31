The V30 marks LG’s return to OLED smartphone screens, and what a return it is.

The 6in panel produces bright, vibrant colours, with a QHD+ resolution that ensures everything looks pin-sharp. Viewing angles are excellent, and of course, contrast is unparalleled - exactly what you’d expect from OLED.

It’s ready to play back HDR10 videos, too, so compatible Netflix streams should look even better than their SDR counterparts.

The switch to OLED means the V6 will also play nicely with Google’s DayDream View VR headset - a first for an LG phone. LG’s always-on display tech makes a lot more sense on an OLED screen, too, as it’s only using power to draw a few pixels, rather than relying on a backlight.

Until I do a side-by-side comparison with the Galaxy S8 there’s no telling which is the superior panel, but this is easily the best screen you’ll find in any LG phone.

As good as it is, though, the V30’s sound has the potential to be better. LG has added a quad-DAC, which is audio geek speak for making your music sound as good as it possibly can from a smartphone.

That includes MQA support, a world’s first in a phone. This cutting-edge new file type is much smaller than a FLAC or WAV file, but stays lossless for the best possible quality. You’d normally find it on very high-end Hi-Fi kit, so to have it in a phone is a big deal for audiophiles.

Add in a speaker tuned by audio experts B&O Play, and a pair of B&O earphones in the box (country-dependant, sadly) and it has every potential to be the best portable listening experience around, short of spending thousands on a dedicated Pono or Astell & Kern device.

I can’t vouch for the sound quality yet - funnily enough, I didn’t bring my back catalog of obscure British Jazz albums in near-perfect FLAC quality with me to Berlin for IFA - but if it’s half as good as the Korean-only LG G6 (which had a similar quad-DAC setup) then LG is surely on to a winner.