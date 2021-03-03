In-ear headphones aren’t the kind of things you want to catch the eye too much – even Apple’s AirPods took quite a while to overcome the toothbrush jibes – but it’s hard to describe the HBS-FN7 as anything other than a bit on the bland side.

For most people that’s probably a plus and the shiny black plastic certainly means they’re pretty incognito, but it is prone to picking up superficial marks, specks of dust and fingerprints, although these are probably less noticeable on the white ones.

LG has added a tiny bump to the top of each stem to indicate where the touch-sensitive controls are. It might seem like a small thing (quite literally) but it makes all the difference when pausing or skipping tracks, although taking either bud out of your ear will also stop the music playing (and resume when you put them back). Our only real beef with the button is how easy it is to touch accidentally when you’re just making sure they’re nice and snug.

Once again, the charging case is a tiny marvel – a superbly pocketable puck which has one light that changes colour to indicate approximately how much battery is left inside, plus another to show you when its UV cleaning shenanigans are underway.

At just 5.6g each the buds are lightweight and comfortable. You have to wear them for a very long time to get any hint of lug fatigue and even then it fades very quickly. They fit snugly too, and while you get IPX4 water and sweat resistance, you will have to be careful when wearing them to pound out your weekly 10K. A pair with hooks or fins always offers that little bit more peace of mind.