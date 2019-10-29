Apple’s third iteration of the all-conquering AirPods might have finally hit the sweet spot.

While AirPods might be the most popular wireless pods around, that doesn’t mean they’re the best, especially with rival pairs from the likes of Sony, Libratone and most recently, Amazon, hot on their stalks. But with active noise cancellation, improved sound, silicone tips for a snug fit and other design tweaks, there’s no disputing that they’re a huge step up from their predecessors.

These upgrades don’t come for free though, and £250 is certainly a leap from the originals, but they are a lot more advanced, so time will tell whether they’re worth shelling out for.

We picked up a pair today and it looks like they’re going to be accompanying us on our commute for the next few weeks.

We’ve spent a few hours with the glossy white pair and we’re getting on swimmingly so far.