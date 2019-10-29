Apple’s third iteration of the all-conquering AirPods might have finally hit the sweet spot.
While AirPods might be the most popular wireless pods around, that doesn’t mean they’re the best, especially with rival pairs from the likes of Sony, Libratone and most recently, Amazon, hot on their stalks. But with active noise cancellation, improved sound, silicone tips for a snug fit and other design tweaks, there’s no disputing that they’re a huge step up from their predecessors.
These upgrades don’t come for free though, and £250 is certainly a leap from the originals, but they are a lot more advanced, so time will tell whether they’re worth shelling out for.
We picked up a pair today and it looks like they’re going to be accompanying us on our commute for the next few weeks.
We’ve spent a few hours with the glossy white pair and we’re getting on swimmingly so far.
Design and build: Pod of small things
Let’s start with looks. Our favourite thing about these are the shorter stems. They look much neater and more discreet - or, less toothbrush head-y. In addition, there's less likelihood of you flinging your pod out whilst removing your scarf or pounding it around the park.
They’re so light too, to the point you really can’t feel them in your ear at all, so top marks for comfort. That brings us onto the silicon tips, of which there are three sizes in the box. Apple has never been one to experiment in that department, but we’re glad they’ve finally succumbed because not only does it make for a better fit, but it means audio quality won’t suffer as a result of poor fit.
With IPX4, they’re both sweat and water resistant, which are ideal for the gym, but we wouldn’t dare take them in the lido. It’s too cold now anyway.
Forget tapping like with 2019's AirPods as the new design calls for a new way of controlling your AirPods. There’s a ‘capacitive force sensor’ integrated into each AirPod, which is a flat bit which you pinch with your index finger to skip tracks and long press to switch between noise-cancelling and transparency modes, which we will come to later.
The charging case is squatter than before and there’s no option of a cheaper non-wireless charging version, as was the story with this year's first-gen refresh.
Set-up: Grace of Pod
Firstly, you’ll have to make sure you’ve updated your software to the latest version (iOS 13.2) to unlock all the features of the AirPods Pro.
As soon as you put your buds within an ear-shot of your phone, it’ll detect them and invite them to the party.
Then head into the Bluetooth settings to find your pair and then to assess the best fit with the ‘Ear Tip Fit’ test. Try saying that more than 3 times.
We got a ‘good seal’ result on our first go, which made us suspicious, because we’re a bit like that, but after tricking them into what we knew was a poor fit, we were able to test them a little more scrupulously.
Then of course, they'll play nice with an Apple Watch should you be fully on the Apple bandwagon.
The strem controls work as well as you'd hope/ Press once to play, pause, or answer a call and press twice to skip forward as before. Press three times to skip back. Press and hold to switch between ‘Active Noise Cancellation’ and ‘Transparency mode’.
If you've come from a previous model of AirPods you'll miss the trusty tapping, but with the silicon tips that could have got uncomfortable on the Pros. It's also a big old shame that Apple haven't included any volume controls on the 'Pods themselves. Surely a touch-sensitive slider would have been workable on Apple's most premium offering?
Siri works the same with the familiar “Hey Siri” holla. She can now announces messages whilw you're on the move, among other new tricks.
Sound and features: faith in Pod
The AirPods Pro offer three modes: transparency, active noise cancelling or off.
Transparency mode was particularly impressive, which uses microphones inside the headphones to slightly amplify the sound around you. This kind of thing is important for road running and when you don’t want to disappear into a noise-cancellation vacuum in busy public spaces.
A long press to switch to Active Noise Cancellation, courtesy of Apple’s H1 chip and we were surprised how well it worked, maybe because it’s something that we’ve not yet seen on Apple earphones. It's a feature that the excellent Beats Powerbeats Pro’s are lacking.
We’d have to fully stress test this on public transport, but so far it’s been a noise-free listening experience. The two mics are to be congratulated for this achievement; one detects external sound and then cancels out any unwanted noise, and the second mic removes the remaining unwanted background sound to isolate the good stuff – the music, or podcast (in most cases).
But how do they sound, we hear you screaming at your screen. Well, Apple promise that the adaptive equalizer will make for a richer listening experience.
Although we haven't been testing them for a lengthy period, these are the best sounding AirPods we’ve used, and a lot of that is to do with the snug fit, so sound isn’t bleeding out into the ether. The noise cancellation also makes a huge difference and allows you to get that immersive experience, which was once a space reserved for expensive cans.
Battery: Oh my pod
Not an awful lot has changed with regard to battery life.
Apple promise up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC and Transparency mode turned off, and that drops to 4.5 hours with those features switched on.
There’s a wireless charge case in the box, so simply place is on a Qi charger and you’re on a one-way road to Juice Town.
The front of the case has a tiny LED dot to indicate it’s charging. The charging case will give you an impressive 24 hours of listening time when it’s full.
There’s also the lighting port with a cable in the box too, and you get a very decent one-hour worth of listening from just 5 minutes charging.
Apple AirPods Pro initial verdict
Those who have just picked up a pair of AirPods might not care enough about the noise-cancellation and improved fit to upgrade, but there is an element of frustration that all those improvements would’ve cost just £50 more. Given that we already had new AirPods less than eight months ago, recent buyers can feel slightly aggrieved.
However, for those who are yet to join the AirPod herd, there’s never been a better time to do it. Active noise cancellation and transparency modes work a treat, while all the extra design tweaks and improved audio make for a meaningful upgrade. This reviewer is particularly delighted to see a shorter stem - a subtle, yet important style note.
Check back next week for a full review once we’ve dragged them on a few commutes, run them around parks, and put them to work in the gym.