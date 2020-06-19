It’s not only sports coaches who are enamoured of marginal gains’. There’s no one area of picture performance where the OLED55CX significantly improves on the performance of last year’s LG C9 OLED range - but the small gains in black-tone detail, contrast, motion handling and colour fidelity in particular, all add up to a TV that’s a pretty obvious and worthwhile improvement on the model it replaces.

Of course, it’s 4K content (ideally with an HDR element) where the LG looks its best, so cueing up a stream of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods (which boasts Dolby Vision HDR and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack) really ought to show it off to good advantage. Which is exactly what happens.

The OLED55CX delivers deep, detailed and endlessly nuanced black tones - which, given its OLED technology, is just as it should be. But the LG manages to serve up clean, bright and equally detailed white tones, too - and has no difficulty doing both at the same time. As a consequence, contrasts have real dynamism - and the complete ‘offness’ of an ‘off’ OLED pixel means contrasts are straight-edged and positive, too.

Colours (especially with HDR assistance) are brilliantly realised - natural and convincing, and yet vivid and punchy at the same time. Fine detail retrieval is sky-high, too - some of the most understated detail of fabric patterns and skin-tones are unearthed and laid out for inspection without any fuss or impression of artificiality. And the OLED55CX draws edges with a steady and accurate hand, boosting the overall impression clarity no end.

Motion is handled without alarms (provided you select the right picture preset, of course - ‘Filmmaker Mode’ isn’t it, but ‘Cinema Clear’ is). Picture noise, even in scenes of the most uniform colour and picture temperature, is notable only by its absence.

In short, give the OLED55CX the opportunity and it will blow your socks off with the accuracy and naturalism of its images.

And unlike the LG 65NANO906 LCD TV we reviewed recently, the OLED55CX doesn’t just chuck in the towel when it’s asked to do some meaningful upscaling. Of course some 1080p content via a Blu-ray disc (such as William Friedkin’s Killer Joe) enjoys almost all of the positive qualities described above - it’s especially deft with contrasts and detail levels - but even an off-air broadcast of the defiantly standard-def Escape to the Country is perfectly watchable. Detail falls away somewhat, naturally, and there is some minor crushing of black tones and blocking of other colours - but overall the LG does a manful job of filling up all its excess pixels.

Stick into ‘Game’ mode and the LG maintains all of its vibrancy while demonstrating lag-time of just 13ms - admittedly that’s not quite as lightning-fast as Samsung’s sub-10ms Q65T range, but it’s still plenty fast enough. And unlike the Samsung, the OLED55CX is standing by to make the most of all the exciting next-gen console features.

In terms of sound, the LG’s utilising a total of 40 watts to drive what it calls a ‘2.2’ speaker arrangement - basically a couple of full-range drivers with some reinforcement from a ‘subwoofer’. By the standards of super-skinny TVs it doesn’t sound bad at all - there’s reasonable separation and definition to soundtracks, and more than enough space in the midrange to ensure dialogue is easy to follow. Don’t go thinking you can economise here, though - even a reasonably modesty priced soundbar will wipe the floor with this audio performance.