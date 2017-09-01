Getting a cheap laptop out in public can be harrowing. When you’re surrounded by MacBook-types, whipping out a £300 Lenovo or Acer is the equivalent of wearing jeans with Primark sprayed down the leg. In caps.

However, given it costs just £350, the IdeaPad 320S is remarkably smart and svelte. The lid is made from metal, the rest plastic. I would not have guessed it was from the bottom-rung laptop club.

Its lines whisper ‘ultrabook’ and its design has the minimalist edge that often makes Lenovo laptops some of the prettiest in their class. The bit that really hides the Lenovo IdeaPad 320S’s bargain bloodline is the screen style, though.

While not covered with a flat sheet of glass, the narrow screen border is just not the sort of thing you see in a laptop this cheap. It’s a true up-to-date look.

Sure, much of this is surface level gloss. But it’s refreshing to see a low-cost laptop this good-looking that doesn’t secretly wish it was a tablet. It’s also fairly portable at 1.476kg, according to our scales, and while there’s a wee bit of keyboard flex, build quality is solid.