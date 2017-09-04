Judgement Day is coming. No, we’re not talking about North Korea’s impending nuclear threat. This is something much worse – the robot uprising.

After all those years thinking it would be one of Apple, Google or Facebook gunning for the role of Skynet we forgot to keep an eye on Lego. No longer content with constructing inanimate models, Lego has released the Boost Creative Toolbox – a kit that lets you build an interactive robot almost entirely from colourful plastic bricks.

What’s more, rather than just pressing buttons on a remote to get your robot moving and firing projectiles, you can use simple coding to order it about instead. And if you get bored of the robot, you can simply rebuild it into one of the four other models instead.

It really is a genius piece of kit, and could well be the number one gift for your kid this Christmas… or you could keep it for yourself. Can’t put your children in the firing line of the robot revolution after all.