Jump Force! Shouted with enough conviction, it sounds like a particularly punishing exercise plan, or a Saturday morning kids show from the early 90s.

Actually, that second one isn't too far from the truth. Bandai's latest fighter pulls characters straight from the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump, the Japanese comics series that has been winning fans since the 1960s.

You might not have heard of the comic, but you'll know plenty of its creations: Dragonball, Naruto, One Piece and Yu-Gi-Oh! All started life on the pages of Shōnen. Plenty have made the jump from comic to console before (just look at last year's Dragon Ball FighterZ) but this is the first time PS4 gamers have been treated to a true crossover event.

Think if this as the Marvel vs Capcom of manga and you're halfway there.