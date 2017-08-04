As with the Fabriq, the Jam Voice's Alexa skills are somewhat limited compared to what you get on an Amazon device. For starters, you have to tap that big button on the top to chat to Alexa at all - there's no across-the-room voice-activation here.

Still, it does kick into action pretty much instantly once you've tapped, and can do almost everything an Echo can. Got smart lights from Philips Hue or Hive? Then you can use the Jam Voice to turn them on or off. Want to know what the weather's doing later? Just ask. Want to set an alarm? You got it.

The one thing Alexa can't do here - and wait for it, because it's a bit of a big one for a Bluetooth speaker - is play music from third-party services such as Spotify. Yeah, we know - that's just stoopid. But it's the case with all of the third-party Alexa speakers we've tried so far, so at least the Jam Voice isn't any worse off than the others.

How much of a problem this is depends on whether or not your main music service is Amazon Music Unlimited. If it is, you'll be fine, because Alexa will happily play anything you ask her to play from that catalogue. If you're more of a Spotify, Tidal or Apple Music person, though, you'll have to use their own apps then connect directly, rather than speaking to it. TuneIn Radio does work, however, meaning that you can ask Alexa to put on BBC 6Music and to NEVER, EVER PUT ON Heart.

The Jam WiFi app is fairly slick but not exactly full featured. You can control your music from it, ineffectively tweak the equaliser or hook up several Jam Voices into a multiroom system. But I don't think it's worth doing that; you'd be better off just spending £100 on a really good Bluetooth speaker.

Oh, and its one other party trick is that you can use the app to send your voice to the speaker. Which could be handy if you were in another room and wanted to freak out/annoy someone else, but which is an otherwise pointless feature to have.