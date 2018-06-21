The best portable Bluetooth speakers under £200

Put your hi-fi in the bin. Take an axe to your floorstanders. Snap that vinyl over your knee. It’s newsflash time: portable speakers actually sound good these days.

They’re good enough for 90% of 95% of people’s listening. And yes, that stat is entirely made up.

But the sentiment isn’t. For a lot of listening, portable wireless speakers are well worth having - and you don't even have to spend a fortune to get one that's half decent.

Got £200 to spare? Here are the models you should look at.