Slide into the excellent sports seats (part of the R-Dymanic trim package) and it's easy to see where the E-Pace steps up its game. A luxurious interior that puts other SUVs to shame is exactly what you'd expect from Jaguar.

You get a similar driver/passenger split to the one you'd find in the F-Type, right down to the grab handle beneath the centre console. That location might work for a low-slung sports car, but it's a little awkward here. The traditional gear lever is distinctly un-Jag-like, too, but should keep any newcomers to the brand happy. It feels a bit sportier than the rotary dial you'll find in the F-Pace, anyway.

Physical switches and dials have been relegated to climate control and the like, with a 10in TouchPro touchscreen sitting pride of place in the centre of the swooping dashboard. It handles all the infotainment, navigation and vehicle settings, either through the standard stereo system or the optional 825W Meridian speakers. Which sounded pretty epic when I streamed some tunes from a phone paired over Bluetooth.

TouchPro has a responsive UI that's easy enough to adjust on the move, and while not quite as intuitive as Audi's Virtual Cockpit or BMW's iDrive in its vanilla guise, you can add the optional 12.3in digital instrument panel and you can spend less time turning your head.

The heads up display does an even better job, adding a rev counter/shift indicator when driving in sport mode, as well as navigation directions and the current speed limit.

This is all on top of the basic spec, which arrives with keyless ignition, cruise control, parking sensors, autonomous emergency braking, LED front and rear lights, and a rear view camera. Those of you with an active lifestyle can even swap your keys for a waterproof wristband, so you can head off surfing, skiing or whatever else it is you do to make the rest of us look bad, without having to bring a car key along for the ride.