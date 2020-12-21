The overall look of the One X2 is similar to the One X: it’s shaped like a rubbery, matt-black pill with just two buttons (one for power, one for the shutter) and a slightly bulging fisheye lens on each side.

There are two key enhancements though: built-in waterproofing; and a small round colour touchscreen that replaces the original’s simple LED display. The advantage of waterproofing is clear: you no longer need to clad your cam in a bulky case to dunk it in the drink.

With IPX8 protection, it’s good all the way down to 10m – or 45m if you buy the optional dive case. I suspect most people will just like the fact you can now use it in the rain without fear of bricking it.

The screen’s appeal lies in its ability to effectively untether the camera from your phone. While the app is certainly better for reviewing and editing shots, you can now quickly see what’s in frame before hitting the record button, just by glancing at the screen. It’s also touch-sensitive, so you can tweak shooting settings and other options here.

One weather-sealed flap on the side houses a big battery and the MicroSD slot, while another conceals the USB-C port used for charging and transferring your files over to a computer. There’s a standard tripod mount on the bottom.

The twin camera lenses have a habit of attracting dust and fingerprints, so you’ll want to make use of the included soft case and microfibre cloth. You can also buy a rubber lens cap for £5, and I found that a bit simpler to use than the case.