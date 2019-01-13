Given the popularity of games like Fortnite and streamers like Ninja, more and more people want to show off their gameplay on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. Luckily, it’s easier than ever to get started, with the latest graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD allowing you to do it at the press of a button, with little to no impact on performance.

Still, the streamers that build an audience are the ones who take care with their videos, so it’s worth investing in a decent microphone if you're going to be talking to your fans. HyperX’s Quadcast is built specifically with streamers in mind, which makes sense given the fact the company is a PC gaming specialist with loads of keyboards, mice and headsets to their name.

So is this the mic to get if you're aiming to be the next DanTDM or ProSyndicate? We went hands-on at CES 2019 to find out.