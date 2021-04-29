With a mix of live and on-demand classes, there’s never a bad time to hop on the Hydrow and get busy. Cleverly, the system automatically directs you to a few training videos when you first get started, which is great for ironing out imperfections in form and learning how to engage the major muscle groups when rowing.

After that, classes are spilt into three categories: Drive, Sweat and Breathe. The former push rowers to the limit and range from intense 10-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) programmes to massive 45-minute slogs.

If, like us, you’ve only ever used a rowing machine to warm up on before legs day or simply hopped on to a seat for a quick 500m sprint, engaging in a 30-minute HIIT session with a professional athlete at the helm is nothing to be sniffed at. These Drive sessions are tough and when coupled with a Bluetooth heart rate monitor (you have to provide your own) reveal that many calories are burnt and the heart rate sky rockets during intense bouts.

Sweat sessions also max out at 45 minutes but are designed to build endurance, so eschew some of the more intense intervals, while Breathe workouts are, as the name would suggest, a chance to relax mind and body with some gentle oar dipping.

All of the instructors are credited or professional athletes in their own right, many medal-winning heroes in their field. But it takes some time to find the instructors you get on well with. As with Peloton and other online fitness services, many tend to waffle to fill time, throwing in cliche motivational quotes like they are going out of fashion. I’d also say it’s worth filtering classes by musical genre, but the musical engagement isn’t quite there.

The instructor tends to be quite busy instructing, dodging things in the water and chatting, rather than winding sessions up and down to the music, like you might in a traditional or virtual studio class.

There is always the option to can the music entirely, which can be nice when taking some of the more chilled out warm-up and cool-down classes, as well as the previously mentioned off-machine strength or stretching sessions. Alternatively, if you don’t want the scintillating chat, you can select from the ‘Journeys’ menu and take a scenic, silent FPV row around somewhere picturesque. It’s all designed to add longevity to the machine and ensure it doesn’t gather dust when the gyms open again properly.

With that in mind, there’s loads to do and Hydrow is certainly far less monotonous than the basic rowing machines I’ve used. The real world environments even go beyond the virtual studio stuff, where you’re just looking at someone on a static rower for half an hour. Someone who happens to be barking instructions at you.

But above all else, the prime motivating factor are the live leaderboards, where your stroke rate and power are calculated by the computer to give an accurate effort output, which in turn sees you climb or fall down an ever-changing leaderboard. Despite a lack of avatars making the Hydrow community feel a bit distant, there’s nothing like a weak place on a leaderboard to get you pushing a few extra reps.

However, it is this community element that I feel could really improve and this will likely happen over time. Peloton’s live classes feel buzzy and exciting, while the plethora of PelotonMums and Sweat4Gin hashtag groups that have sprung up really bring it to life, as well as allow users to take things onto social to carry on the conversation. Hydrow isn’t quite there yet.