“Hi, head of Huawei’s marketing division here. We’ve spent the last six months trawling the internet to find out what you hate about smartwatches.

“Guess what? It turns out you hate everything. You hate the rubbish apps of Wear OS, the high maintenance battery life of the Apple Watch and the boring looking screens of Garmin runners’ watches. You hate the lot.

“So, well, we fixed it all. Here’s the Huawei Watch GT.”

Fresh off the fax machine, that one. On paper the Huawei Watch GT sounds like just about the best all-purpose techy watch ever.

It has full GPS, a super-colourful screen and smartwatch notification essentials. Oh, and it costs half the price of a Series 4 Apple Watch.

Huawei gets full marks for really going for it here. And for some this is the best watch around, combining some smarts with sport tracking and ultra-long battery life.

You have to put up with a few sacrifices made to make the battery life as brilliant as it is, though.