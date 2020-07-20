What’s up with Huawei, eh? First, its phones were blocked from using Google’s services, and now, it’s being pushed out of a starring role in the UK’s 5G show. Meanwhile, it’s just launched the best camera phone money can buy - the first with a 10x optical zoom equivalent lens - what to do?

Firstly, it’s important to understand, Huawei’s latest flagship phone - the P40 Pro Plus - isn’t affected by the UK’s decision to remove Huawei from its 5G infrastructure directly. Huawei phones still support 5G, their 5G won’t be turned off at any point, and in turn, if you buy a P40 Pro Plus, the phone’s 5G will still work, even if Huawei 5G equipment isn’t powering the UK’s networks.

Now that’s clear, it’s also worth noting - the P40 Pro Plus isn’t out of the woods just yet. Like the Huawei P40 and Mate 30 Pro, it doesn’t support Google services out of the box - so no Gmail, no Google Docs, and no Google Drive, in addition to third-party app limitations. This is an exceptionally bitter pill to swallow, especially considering just how good the P40 Pro Plus is - and how expensive it is too - £1,299? Oof!

On top of being a great looking, well-made flagship with over 500GB storage and a nippier 5G speeds than the competition - it’s also the best camera phone in the world.

Confused much? We’re not surprised. With any luck, this review can help you better understand this troubled, enigmatic camera phone champ.