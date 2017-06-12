I got to fondle both phones, but spent more time with the 5.5in Nova 2 Plus. Apart from the screen size, though, they're otherwise identical.

Let's get this out of the way early: yes, they look a lot like the iPhone.

With no red accent around the power button, no metal band stretching across the dual cameras on the back (like you'd find on the more expensive P10) and no metallic accents around the edge of the screen bezels up front, there's even more of a resemblance here than on Huawei's current flagship - which itself has an uncanny resemblance to Apple's best.

I actually like this simpler look, though. Given the price, even coming close to matching Apple for look and feel isn't really a bad thing.

The metal unibody construction is easily up there with the best Huawei has to offer, too, with no visible seams or seals.

It's glossy around the sides, but tapers to a matte finish on the rear - you'd be hard-pressed to tell this wasn't a premium handset from a distance.

It's got all the mod cons you'd expect from a big bucks phone, too - USB-C charging, relatively slim screen bezels and a super-quick fingerprint sensor on the back. Oh, and let's not forget a 3.5mm headphone jack. Some things Apple does aren't worth copying.