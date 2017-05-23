On first look, the MateBook E doesn't look all that different from the original tablet. It's still got a 12in screen, skinny bezels, an aluminium frame, and a detachable keyboard cover. You'll still spot a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button, speaker grilles along the top sides, and a meagre one USB-C port for charging and connectivity.

On the bottom, though, the magnetic keyboard connectors have been reduced from seven to three. Huawei reckons it's easier to detach now, but I'd argue it's made it a little easier to accidentally knock off, too.

At 600g detached, or 1.1kg together, the MateBook E should easily be light enough to throw in a bag and forget about it. It's just 6.9mm thick, too, so you can happily hold it in one hand when you just want to relax with a bit of Netflix binging.

The tablet itself feels sturdy enough, as you'd expect from an all-metal frame. You get the choice of titanium grey and champagne gold colours, with the accompanying folio keyboard coming in blue, brown or pink.

The big change is the cover itself, which is bundled in with the tablet now instead of being sold separately. It's got a hinge that's good for 160° of adjustment, so you can find the perfect angle for working - even when you're crammed into an economy seat on a long distance flight. It looks pretty slick, too, and a welcome step up from the original.