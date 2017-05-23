When it comes to Windows, Huawei means business. That's how we've ended up with three new MateBook models replacing the solitary hybrid we got last year.

This, the MateBook D, is the biggest of the lot. It's a 15-incher, meant to replace your desktop PC but still be luggable enough to take on the move.

It's got power, it's got good looks, it's got connectivity. It should be an easy win.

After the briefest of hands-on sessions ahead of the official launch, though, I'm not convinced. Here's why.