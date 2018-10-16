The CPU is just a nice extra, not the main event, if you ask us. This phone’s main draw is the camera.

There are three sensors on the back, with a ridiculous glut of megapixels and even greater flexibility than the Huawei P20 Pro. Our main sensor has an f/1.8 lens and 16MP, for decent enough photos in daylight. Hopefully. Not quite the whopping 40MP you get with the Mate 20 Pro, but good enough.

The other two give you totally different views of a scene. There’s a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP 3x zoom with optical image stabilisation. That OIS is important, as the zoomed-in view magnifies any hand judder.

We’ve only taken the Mate 20 camera for a quick spin, but early impressions are good. Switching between the lenses is easy, the ultra-wide lets you take dramatic-looking macro images, as well as landscape wides, and there’s no obvious lag.

The zoom and regular view capture 10MP images as standard, but you should be able to switch to the full-fate 16MP in the Settings menu. Revert to the wide and you get 12MP shots.

Whether the Mate 20 retains, or beats, the quality of the “AI assisted” low-light mode in the P20 Pro is what we really want to know, though. This uses clever tech to merge loads of shots over several seconds, letting you shoot high-quality shots even in near-pitch black, without a tripod.

As the tech elite may have noticed, the Mate 20 gets rid of the black & white sensor of the P20 Pro. Huawei says the back room software tech is so good, that B&W sensor just isn’t needed much anymore.

We’ll have to take the Mate 20 down a few dark alleys to see if this is true.

Other smarts have improved too. There are now AI video modes, including one that desaturates all colour apart from that of people, for a next-gen “colour pop” filter. The effect isn’t always 100 per cent perfect, but does always look pretty funky.

The AI shooting mode is back too. This recognises loads of different scene types and jacks up the colour and contrast to suit, to make them Instagram-ready.