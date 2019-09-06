First, let's talk call performance. At the bottom of each FreeBud 3's stalk is a metal nubbin, which is actually a microphone duct. According to Huawei, this ensures that when you’re on a call, you’ll get less interference than you would on the competition. Even when cycling at 20mph, Huawei claims you should be able to chat away without issue.

That's helped out by a bone sensor enhancement, which helps the earbuds recognise when you’re speaking and isolate your voice accordingly.

While we haven't been able to listen to them yet, the audio specs certainly seem promising. For starters, there’s active noise cancelling (ANC) at up to 15dB, which has only been widely available for in-ear buds in recent years. Huawei loves a world-first too, so the FreeBuds are the first active noise-cancelling buds with an open-fit.

Sound is handled by a 14mm high-sensitivity dynamic driver with dedicated bass tube, while Huawei's new Kirin A1 chipset is on board to pull the whole thing together.

It's the world's first (we told you they love 'em) Bluetooth 5.1 wearable chipset, and it supports dual-channel Bluetooth with up to 30% lower latency and 50% lower power consumption than its competition.

Looking for latency numbers, fact fans? The FreeBud 3s manage to deliver just 190ms compared with 564ms by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, and 220ms on the AirPods 3. In reality, that means they should deliver smooth playback with very little lag.

The A1's focus on quality extends to support for up to 2.3Mbps high-res audio. That’s a seriously high transfer-rate, with Sony’s popular LDAC tech only clocking in at 900Kbps. This bitrate is unlikely going to be supported by the FreeBuds 3, but it's good to know they're futureproofed.