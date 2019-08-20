At just 5.6g each, the Track Air+ are one of the lightest, most compact in-ears you can buy. Yet they feel robust and well-made rather than plasticky and throwaway.

With IPX4-certification, they’re sweat and water-resistant, and were the perfect workout companions, staying firmly in my ears during a 5K park run.

Available in black or white they come with a charging case and three pairs of tips to find the best fit for your plug holes. The Libratone App will soon see an update to give you feedback to detect if you've managed to acquire the necessary airtight fit to get the most out of them.

The charging case is no double-decker bus like the Sony WF-1000XM3s. It’s a very satisfying contraption with no protrusions, and sits in the palm of your hand like a perfectly smooth pebble.

The case also harnesses power, with up to three additional full charges packed in and it supports wireless charging via any Qi-certified pad. Plus, it charges via USB-C for convenience.

We were trusted with a black pair and love the understated design. Apart from the little, slightly twee Libratone bird logo, which no one should be close enough to see, they’re hard to criticise. A simple, clean design, it’s no surprise they’ve won awards in that department.

However, they are so subtle that many won’t notice them at all, and that paired with noise cancelling can make you look like one seriously rude commuter when you’re accidentally standing on someone’s bag and they’re politely asking you to move, but you just can’t hear them. That’s when the Ambient setting should be selected...