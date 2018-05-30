The Snapdragon 835 running the show here has a solid specification: it’s got eight 2.45GHz cores, and it’s paired with an Adreno 540 GPU, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.

There's more than enough power here to handle web browsing and run Google Docs, Word and Excel. It won’t have any issues with Netflix, streaming services, movie playback, or music. However, the HP does run Windows 10 S out of the box, which is a concern, as it means you can only install apps from the Windows store.

Thankfully, upgrading to Windows 10 Pro is free, and accomplished within minutes. That brings more software to the table, but more Snapdragon-related problems arise. You’ll notice stuttering and pauses as apps open, with those times extending when you try to use tougher apps or run several tools at once.

If you need more evidence of the Snapdragon’s lack of raw power, look at the benchmarks. In Geekbench’s single- and multi-core tests the HP returned results of 817 and 3,166. The Kaby Lake-based Intel Core i7-7Y75 used in the XPS 13 regularly outpaces those scores by a considerable distance.

The included active pen suffers similarly. It’s good enough for casual use, but it doesn’t have the responsiveness required for proper work.

The Envy x2 performs far more impressively in battery tests. HP claims 22 hours of battery life for this machine – and, remarkably, the Envy almost delivers.

During web browsing, media playback and low-intensity work tasks – and with the brightness toned down a little – the Envy lasted for almost 19 hours. That’s fantastic – the Dell XPS 13 may have lasted for a day, but the HP can conceivably last through two.

Keep the brightness high or run tougher work tools, and battery life will decline – but you’re still going to get more than a full day with plenty of juice to spare.