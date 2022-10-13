Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is a controller for semi-pro gamers

Not all of us can be pro gamers, but some like to at least pretend.

Rather than shelling out the full £160 to cosplay with Xbox’s Elite Series 2 controller, Microsoft has launched a cheaper Core version that looks almost identical but leaves out a few of the more customisable features.

You can still adjust the tension on the thumbsticks, change how much you have to pull the triggers before they engage, and swap between custom button layouts using the Xbox app, but you don’t get the rear paddles or additional stick and D-pad options. There’s also no charging dock or carry case, but it can be used with PCs and mobile devices as well as your Xbox.

At £115, forgoing those extra bits will save you a full £45, though, which you can spend on some Fortnite lessons from your nephew.