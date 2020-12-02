Wyze unveils $20 smartwatch with fitness tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and nine day battery

Wyze has unveiled a new smartwatch that's shaping up to be cheaper than a post-Brexit meal deal. Simply christened the 'Wyze Watch,' the $20 timepiece offers a slew of features including blood oxygen monitoring, fitness tracking, a 1.75in TFT LCD touch screen, and nine days of battery life, along with support for a decent spread of apps including Twitter, Gmail, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and more. The watch can even be used to control Wyze's range of connected home devices, and comes wrapped in a curved aluminium alloy frame that makes it look suspiciously like a more upmarket device. It'll be available in two sizes - 47mm and 44mm - when it launches in February next year, and is available to pre-order in the United States right now.