Swoosh superfans prepare to battle for limited edition Apple Watch NikeLab

If you don’t own a stash of NikeLab Air Max 1s or special edition Flyknits, you might not understand the fuss about this limited edition Apple Watch. But anyone with a soft spot for Nike’s heritage offshoot will already be dashing to Shoreditch to join the queue outside the NikeLab 1948 store. That’s because the Apple Watch NikeLab (£TBC, due April 27) comes with an exclusive ‘light bone and black’ band, which is stamped with the all-important NikeLab logo. There’s also a matching Nike+ watch face to complement the fancy new colourway. Okay, it’s just a standard Space Grey Apple Watch Series 2 on the inside, but at least Nike didn’t also insist on a retro plastic casing and dot matrix screen. If you're fast enough out of the blocks, you'll be able to pick one up from Nike's online store or at the London NikeLab store in a week's time.