This stunning Apollo 11 anniversary watch features a luminous map of the stars

The moon landing memorabilia is coming thick and fast as the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, and we're particularly fond of Xeric's new range of space-inspired watches. The striking collection pays tribute to NASA's historic lunar voyage and features a luminous star map that charts the constellations surrounding the Trappist-1 system. The domed front of the watch has also been constructed from Hesalite, which was used to create the watches worn by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin when they landed on the moon, and has been designed to imitate the Cupola viewing module that's recently been added to the International Space Station. There are more intergalactic homages than we can list here, so if you like the sound of a timepiece that's out of this world, be sure to check out the project over on Kickstarter.