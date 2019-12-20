Satechi has released a compact USB-C charger for the Apple Watch

Satechi has unveiled a compact USB-C charging dock for the Apple Watch than can be used to charge the smart timepiece at home or on the go. The affordable magnetic dock ($44.99) can be plugged into any powered Type-C device, letting users recharge their watch using their Macbook, iPad Pro, charging bank, and more. The teeny charger works with all Apple Watch models, so don’t worry if you’re not rocking the spangly Series 5, and should fit in nicely with your Apple setup thanks to its sleek, space grey, aluminium finish.