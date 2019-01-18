News
Padrone Ring is a wearable that turns your desk into a giant touchpad
One ring to move them all
In the future, we’ll bellow at tech, or nonchalantly wave in the air to make things happen, rather than dealing with cursors and windows. Until then, there’s Padrone Ring ($199), an 8g wireless wearable that at least removes your mouse and trackpad from the equation. Slip the thing on to an index finger (either hand works fine – and 12 sizes are available, to ensure the perfect fit), connect it to your computer via Bluetooth, and you can drag across any surface to move your cursor. Tap for a left click, middle-finger-tap for a right click, two-finger-drag to scroll, and avoid telling people what the ring actually does, so they think you’re some kind of magician.
Wearables