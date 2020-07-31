Oppo’s Watch is an Apple lookalike with sleep monitoring and a 30-hour battery life

Launching in two sizes, the meatier 46mm (£369) with a 1.91in display comes with the option of an e-sim and 4G connectivity, plus a dual-curve AMOLED 100-nit display and always-on heart rate monitoring for accurate sleep monitoring. Both watches have GPS, are waterproof (swim-ready) and powered by WearOS, with thousands of Google play apps only a tap away. Make NFC payments through Google Pay when you’re out without your wallet. The smaller 41mm version (£229) with a 1.6in display doesn’t have the option for an e-sim and lacks the same charging speeds as its heftier counterpart. Sweat through 5-min workouts with a voice coach and enjoy gentle reminders whenever you’ve been sat on your backside too long. VOOC fast-charging on the 46mm version will provide 16-hours charging from only 15-mins on the dock and the 41mm version will take 75 mins to go from 0-100%. Oppo Watch is also a constantly evolving fashion-conscious accessory - just take a photo of your outfit with the HeyTap Health App, and the watch face will change to match whatever you’re wearing. Challenge it with a rainbow jumpsuit.