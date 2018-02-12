The limited edition Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20-WE has a fluorite white finish

The adventure-ready Casio WSD-F20 caught our eye when it launched last year, and by that we mean the beefy ticker was impossible to miss. As a wearable, the limited edition WSD-F20-WE performs identically to its predecessor. It’s got the same 1.32in dual-layer touchscreen display, (320x300), GPS functionality and MIL-STD-810 low-temperature resistance. It still runs on Android Wear 2.0, too. The only notable difference is that the special edition now comes with a rather lovely deep white finish. Casio says the design was inspired by the colour of crystalline fluorite, which is sometimes used as a raw material in outdoor wear. If you want one on your wrist, though, you’ll have to move fast. The WSD-F20-WE will launch in the UK later this year, but Casio is only making 1,500 of ‘em.