Levi's new Super Mario range is denim for Mushroom Kingdom diehards

As the world crumbles thanks to the coronavirus, global warming, and fuzzy-haired leaders, Levi's has stepped up to the plate to offer us sweet salvation in the form of Mario-clad denim. The miraculous offspring of a collaboration between Levi's and Nintendo, the new Super Mario collection comprises hoodies, jackets, jorts, and jeans adorned with your favourite characters and branding from the Mushroom Kingdom. The full range will be unveiled on April 1, which is pretty ideal seeing as it'll probably take you a few weeks to buck up the courage to slip into those jeans. They're, um, quite the statement.