Humism watches transform time into kinetic art, and are powered by your own movement too

The word ‘generic’ cuts to the bone for aficionados of many fields, but it’s often appropriate for watches. Smartwatches are clunky, and even traditional fare tends to be a bit dull and safe. Enter the Humism range (S$348 – about £191), which rethinks what’s on your wrist by transforming it into kinetic art. These watches are still made from the right stuff: brushed surgical steel cases; sapphire crystal glass; Italian leather straps. But the faces are dominated by overlapping patterns that morph and change as the day ticks away. Neatly dovetailing into the kinetic theme, the watches are powered by your own movement as well. Just don’t waggle your arm too fast, or you might accidentally hypnotise everyone else on the street.