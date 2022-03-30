It takes more than a GPS smartwatch and 40 hours in Flight Simulator X to make you safe for the skies. But for high-flyers who’ve actually earned their wings, Garmin’s latest ticker delivers an arsenal of in-flight assistance.

Styled like a classic GPS smartwatch – including a 1.3in AMOLED touchscreen and durable titanium bezel – the D2 Mach 1 is a co-pilot in disguise. No, it won’t replace the trusty instruments in your cockpit panel, but it is the next best thing to a wearable flight system.

Forget fly-by-wire: the Mach 1’s built-in GPS allows pilots to fly-by-wrist, navigating to airports or waypoints in the preloaded database. Flight plans can also be transferred from the Garmin Pilot app, compatible with Android and iOS devices. Once you’re airborne, your chosen flightpath is displayed on a moving map, with a handy needle indicating whether you’re on course. There’s also a real-time radar weather data overlay – so rough air shouldn’t catch you unawares.

Landing on the wrong runway is a rookie error. Luckily, the Garmin D2 Mach 1 contains more airport info than a Heathrow plane spotter. The GPS smartwatch knows everything from runway length and orientation to the radio frequencies at your destination.

Besides all-important altitude readings, the D2 Mach 1 also supports custom alerts – covering the likes of cruising height and live crosswind numbers, so you’ll know if it’s too breezy to bring the bird down. Birdstrike taken out a motor? Even gliding’s not a nightmare with Garmin’s aerial assistant: the D2 Mach 1 can calculate the best glide speed, distance and time during an engine issue – and helpfully suggest the nearest landing strip.

Once you’re safely back on terra firma, the ticker automatically transfers flight data to the Garmin logbook. Want a similar record of your fitness activities? The D2 Mach 1 features a full-suite of tracking tools, including dedicated modes for more than 30 activities. It can’t assess jet lag, but it can give an indication of your body’s energy levels, while Health Snapshot can generate a report to be shared with healthcare professionals.

Pulse Ox readings keep track of your oxygen levels at altitude, while the option to save Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer playlists offline means you’ll always have a soundtrack for your downtime. Support for multiple time zones should mean it’s easier to plan your jet-set lifestyle, while Garmin Pay makes duty free shopping a cinch. Battery life is good for 11 days in normal use, or 24 hours of flight tracking – enough to cover even the longest of hauls.

Keen to add a GPS smartwatch to your cockpit ensemble? The Garmin D2 Mach 1 is available now with a leather band (£1100/$1200) or a titanium bracelet (£1200/$1300).