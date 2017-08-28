Fitbit’s Flyer headphones will amp up your exercise

Not content with conquering your wrists, Fitbit is after your lugholes too. Launching alongside the all-new Ionic smartwatch, these sweatproof Bluetooth in-ears have been made to survive the most gruesome Crossfit workout going. With an array of bud sizes, wings and fin inserts, they claim to offer ‘premium sound quality’ in a package that won’t slip out at a moment’s notice, which is kind of the MO of all fitness headphones. Still, these ones give you six hours of music playback and work with Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa too. They’ll also connect to two devices at the same time, so you won’t need to constantly switch their pairing between your phone and Ionic. Fancy pavement pounding to the sound of Fitbit’s Flyer? They’re out this October for £110.