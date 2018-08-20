The Fitbit Charge 3 is a touchscreen fitness tracker that does a pretty good smartwatch impression

Thought Fitbit was all about smartwatches now? Think again. The Versa might be the San Francisco company’s flagship these days, but it isn’t turning its back on trackers. Announced today, the Charge 3 is sort of a halfway house between the two. On first glance it doesn’t look all that different to predecessor the Charge 2, but with water resistance up to 50m, a swipeable touchscreen (now with a grayscale option), and week-long battery life, this is a much improved wearable. The display is now a gorilla glass OLED, brighter and 40% larger than the Charge 2’s, while the introduction of an inductive button was key to making the band waterproof. You’ll get smartphone notifications pinged straight to the device, where you’ll be able to accept/reject calls and, if you’re an Android user, select custom quick replies. On the fitness side, there are more than 15 exercise modes (including swim tracking), with progress and rewards viewable in real-time on the Charge 3’s screen. The notable absence is built-in GPS, but as long as you run with your phone that shouldn’t be a major issue. The £130 Fitbit Charge 3 will be available with a range of band options from October. A special edition version, which comes with Fitbit pay, costs £150.