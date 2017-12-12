Count the seconds until The Last Jedi with Nixon’s latest Star Wars watch range

They won’t ping you message notifications, check the weather or tell you off for being lazy, but what the watches in Nixon’s The Last Jedi Collection lack in smarts, they more than make up for in style. Plus, you know, Star Wars. Like its previous crossover watches, the four new designs riff off established Nixon models, only this time they’re inspired by the penultimate chapter of the Skywalker Saga. The 42mm Sentry SS SW (£210) now comes in the striking red of the Praetorian Guard, with an ‘Elite Guard’ engraving on the back and the First Order symbol on the crown. Then there’s the Sentry Leather SW (£175), a tribute to ol’ beardy himself, Luke Skywalker. You’ll spot a Jedi insignia in the 12 o’clock position, and the second hand is lightsaber blue. The Charger SW’s (£210) colourway is based on the Executioner Stormtrooper and features a jagged laser second hand. Finally, we have the Medium Time Teller SW (£100), which comes in Rey Black or Brown and carries the Rebel Alliance symbol in the 12 o’clock position, with a little Millennium Falcon on the end of the hand. It’s the subtle detailing that makes each watch stand out, and to be honest we want all of them on our wrist. At once.