Amazfit's Verge 2 is a feature-loaded affordable ECG smartwatch

Huami is the latest Chinese tech company looking to make waves by releasing feature-packed tech at startling price points. Its latest creation is the Amazfit Verge 2 ($188), an affordable smartwatch that comes with premium features including an ECG monitor, e-Sim support, and IP68 dust and water proofing. It also packs a 1.39in AMOLED dispaly, 4GB of storage so you can cram it with music, and a Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor. While all of that sounds decent, the biggest sell here is that ECG monitor. An ECG monitor, which can identify heart rate irregularity is currently only available in the Apple Watch Series 4, which is considerably more expensive than the Verge 2. If that's the feature you've been craving above all else, it could be time to take the plunge when the Verge 2 hits shelves on June 21.