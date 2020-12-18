The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a slimline £80 smartwatch with fitness, sleep, and heart rate tracking

A wise old space goblin once said that 'size matters not,' and it seems Amazfit is taking that mantra to heart with its latest smartwatch the GTS 2 Mini (£79). The super-lightweight slash ultra-slim timepiece might be small on price and stature, but it's fairly big on features. For starters, it comes equipped with a 1.55in AMOLED display with a 301 ppi resolution, a 14-day battery, GPS and bluetooth support, and over 70 built-in sport modes capable of tracking a range of popular indoor and outdoor activities like running, cycling, swimming, and more. Beyond that, wearers will get access to a few upmarket features including menstrual cycle and heart rate tracking, guided breathing exercises, blood oxygen-saturation tracking, and sleep cycle assessments. All of that delectable tech is housed in an aluminium body that's just 8.95mm thin, and can be yours for under £80 when the GTS 2 Mini arrives in the UK on December 25.