Vilebrequin x Sublue Whiteshark Mix underwater scooter is the ideal beach accessory

With ice caps melting and sea levels rising it won’t be long before we’re all cast adrift on Waterworld-style floating homes – so you might want to invest in a Vilebrequin x Sublue Whiteshark Mix now.

With two propellers that can pull you through the water at up to 1.5 metres per second, down to a maximum depth of 40m, this special-edition underwater electric scooter will allow you to make like Kevin Costner’s human/fish hybrid without the need for gills or webbed feet.

The colourful turtle design is provided by French luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin and might help you blend in with any marine life you encounter beneath the waves, while a bracket on the front allows you to attach a GoPro so you can film your adventures. Just make sure you use a wide angle, because the water will reduce the field of view by about 30%.

Underneath it’s a standard Sublue Whiteshark Mix. That means you’ll get a total running time of about 25 minutes from the 11,000mAh battery, so you’ll need to take a very deep breath before diving. It normally takes four hours to recharge, so you’d have plenty of time to get it back, but the special edition version comes with a quick charger that cuts that in half. You can also buy spare batteries that’ll allow you to get back out under the water in a matter of seconds.

Production of the Vilebrequin x Sublue Whiteshark Mix is limited to 299, with each one individually engraved with its unique number, and the $1100/£990 package also includes a pair of extra propellers and a Vilebrequin carry bag.