The Wall is a 146in Samsung TV that'll fill your entire room

Unlike a lot of the big-screen concepts on show at this year's CES, Samsung's The Wall is a simply colossal telly that's actually going to go on sale. The 146in behemoth is modular, using self-illuminating microLEDs and no dedicated backlight that let Samsung build the panel to any size - meaning anyone with a mansion (and a big enough chequebook) will be able to buy a screen to fill any room. The teeny tiny LEDs produce their own light, so there's no need for a backlight - a bit like an OLED panel. That also means viewing angles will be better than any other LED screen, and brightness should be super-high as well. Handy for some seriously big screen HDR. There's no word on a price just yet, but if you have to ask, you probably don't live in a house big enough to hold one.