Sony's new flagship projector can beam out native 4K images with 10,000 lumen brightness

Sony is launching a new range of native 4K home cinema projectors powered by the company's new X1 picture processor. The refreshed VPL series comprises the VPL-VW590ES, VPL-VW790ES, and the flagship VPL-GTZ380. All three offer advanced processing and HDR enhancement thanks to the extra power provided by the X1, but the GTZ380 is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch. The high-end projector incorporates a newly-developed 0.74in native 4K SXRD panel and delivers 10,000 lumen brightness, 16,000:1 contrast, and vibrant DCI-P3 colour in a compact body. It also utilizes a more powerful 'Ultimate for projector' version of the X1 in combination with a Z-Phosphor laser light source to beam out native 4K images without any loss of brightness and pin-point colour accuracy. There's no word on pricing just yet, but we know they'll be available this winter. Our advice? Start saving.