Samsung’s Sero TV auto-rotates for viewing mobile video

Considering how glued to their phones, tablets and favourite TikTok videos the kids of today are, traditional TVs could be on the path to extinction. Unless they’re made by Samsung of course. Confirmed for an international release after its initial South Korea rollout, the Sero is a TV that flips between horizontal and vertical orientations depending on the type of content being displayed. Aimed squarely at millennials and Gen Z, the Sero will mirror your mobile device, so when watching a video on social media that natively displays vertically, the TV responds accordingly. The 43in 4K QLED won’t be the best panel you can find, but it should do the job nicely, and you get a 60W speaker system thrown in to boot. We await pricing and a UK release date.