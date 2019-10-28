Redesigned, revamped Nvidia Shield TV streamer now upscales to 4K

Nvidia’s day job is making rip-snorting graphics cards – but did you know it also does a nice line in Android-powered TV streamers? It’s just updated the Shield TV (£149) with a cylindrical design and more powerful Tegra X1+ processor, which means it can now upscale to Ultra HD if you plug it into a 4K TV. It works with big-name apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime as well, so you can spruce up stuff in their catalogues that’s ‘only’ HD, plus there’s Dolby Atmos and Vision onboard for top-notch sound and visuals. If you want more storage (16GB as opposed to 8GB) and extra RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), there’s also an upgraded Shield TV Pro (£199), which can also be used as a Plex Media Server.