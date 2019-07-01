Kodak has launched its pocket-sized 4K projector in the UK

The brainiacs over at Kodak have figured out how to squeeze an entire home cinema into the palm of your hand with the new Luma 350 projector (£399), and now they're bringing the ditty device to the UK. The teeny, lightweight, pocket-sized projector allows you to stream images and videos in stunning 4K onto any surface, wherever you are in the world. Just connect a smartphone or computer to the device using wi-fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Airplay, or Miracast, and you'll have everything you need to open your very own movie theatre. Just add popcorn. We'll have a bucket of sweet 'n' salty.